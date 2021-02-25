A business park near Burnham-On-Sea is showing its green credentials by planting thousands of new trees with support from National Grid.

The parkland landscape at the Stables Business Park in Rooksbridge campus has been further enhanced with the planting of more than 5,000 trees by Hinkley Connection contractors working for National Grid.

With a mixture of native broadleaf trees that include oak, beech, hazel and holly, the plantation was created in January and is set to form a substantial new woodland area as the trees mature.

“We had wanted to create a woodland habitat to encourage the deer, foxes, badgers and birdlife that already visit the park,” Stables Business Park owner Tom Dalley told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“When Hinkley Connection said they had a scheme for landowners to plant trees along the route of the new power lines, we took them up on the offer.”

Hinkley Connection is a joint project featuring National Grid, Western Power and EDF at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Station to replace the existing electricity cables and pylons between Hinkley Point and Seabank just north of Avonmouth.

Much of the new infrastructure feature new T-shaped pylons, plus in some sections like the Mendips underground cabling is being installed.

To mitigate some of the aspects of the major infrastructure project, a 106 planning agreement includes a pledge to plant thousands of trees along the route.

“Contractors moved in at the beginning of the year,” adds Tom. “They have planted the bulk of the trees which they will look after for the first five years of their growth. By then we hope the wooded area will have established itself.”

“They are planting more trees once we’ve prepared more ground later this year. Separately we’ve planted another woodland to the left as you enter the park with the main plantation on the other side of the driveway.”

The Hinkley Connection plantation at Rooksbridge is the single largest planting undertaken so far in the project as most landowners are farmers who tend to want smaller areas planted along with supplementing tree planting to bolster hedgerows.

“Our motto is relax you’re at work,” adds Tom, “and by creating a business park that has gardens, meadows and woodlands it all helps to give a feeling of calm for the workers of the companies that occupy the units here.”

A spokesperson for Hinkley Connection told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re already engaged with landowners closest to the route, and we’re now making the scheme available to landowners within 3km of the new connection. Wherever possible we will use native species such as oak, willow, hazel, hawthorn and maple, to create woods and to infill in existing hedges.”

The initiative – known as the Off-Site Planting and Mitigation Scheme (OSPES) – aims to increase local biodiversity as well as increasing the amount of tree cover along the route which passes Rooksbridge in Somerset.

The Stables Business Park lies just off the A38 at Rooksbridge close to the M5 at Burnham-On-Sea and features new classic English farmstead style buildings occupied by a wide range of businesses.

Tom adds: “It really improved the park as we are in a rural location, with thousands of broadleaf native trees the business park effectively doubles up as a nature reserve as well.”