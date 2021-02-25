The RNLI is looking for lifeguards to spend a season working on Berrow and Burnham-On-Sea beaches, as applications open for this year.

Recruitment for this season’s team of RNLI beach lifesavers has opened, ready for the summer.

Beach lifeguards are at the forefront of the charity’s lifesaving work, proactively managing the safety of beaches, offering safety advice to visitors, and rescuing those in difficulty.

This year, the RNLI is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their lifeguard service. Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay and develop valuable skills for a future career.

Jake Anderson, 24, pictured above, is a Senior Lifeguard in Somerset, having started in 2017, and says: “The best parts of the job for me are getting to spend all summer outside, talking to the public, and getting to help people.”

“No one comes to the beach expecting to have a bad day, so I hope we help to keep people safe so they can have a good day.”

He adds: “Lifeguarding is my favourite job I’ve ever had. It’s helped me develop as a person, in my confidence, practical first aid skills and my happiness. It has also helped me realise what I want to do in my life, which is working with the ambulance service.”

“Over the last few years I’ve been studying at university to become a paramedic and lifeguarding has fit in perfectly because the season starts a few weeks after final exams.”

Luke Penman, Lifeguard Supervisor for the area, adds: “If you are looking for a unique and rewarding summer job, lifeguarding could be the perfect opportunity for you. The job is demanding and requires a clear head, commitment, and dedication.”

“We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. Applicants will need to have a Beach Lifeguard Award from either the RLSS, SLSGB or SLSWales.”

“The skills our lifeguards gain can be an ideal first step towards many career paths or offer invaluable experience for those studying or training in a similar field. We’ve had lifeguards who are studying for jobs in the emergency services or even volunteer for other rescue agencies.”

Find out more about how you can help to improve the safety of your local community and apply to be part of the lifesaving team here.