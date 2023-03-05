The 75th Highbridge Festival of The Arts is set to start on Monday (March 6th) with hundreds of performances set to take place over the next fortnight.

The organisers say they are delighted to have received many entries for the 2023 festival, which will see well over 2,000 feet take to the stage in the eleven days of competition.

The Festival begins on Monday 6 at Burnham’s Princess Theatre with two days of Speech and Drama.

Children from local schools will be reciting poetry on Monday and Tuesday, with adults and older students sharing drama, original writing and poetry on Monday evening.

The Dance Section of the Festival runs from Wednesday 8th March until Sunday 12th March, again at The Princess, and will showcase the talents of entrants of all ages dancing in a wide variety of styles from classical ballet to hip hop.

For its second week, the Festival will move to Highbridge Community Hall for the Music Section, which runs from Wednesday 15th – Saturday 18th March.

Musicians will be playing a wide variety of instruments and there will be singing in a range of vocal styles.

“The Festival welcomes everyone to join the audience by purchasing a Festival wristband for £2, which covers the whole day,” says the festival’s General Secretary Clare Catcheside.

These are available on the door. Seats may be limited on certain days and seats for Dance Groups on the evenings of Thursday 9th, Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th need to be reserved in advance via The Princess Box Office. For more information, click here.