99 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – on Sunday (August 29th) but there are signs that the spread is starting to fall.

Official Government data for Sedgemoor up to 9pm on Sunday 29th August shows a further 99 people had tested positive in the past 24 hours, making a total of 704 new cases during the past seven days (August 23rd-29th). However, that weekly figure is a 22.7 per cent fall on the previous week.

The latest weekly data for Burnham-On-Sea shows the town recorded 41 new cases during the seven days to 24th August. Burnham has a rate per 100,000 people of 535.5, which is above the national average.

Highbridge recorded 56 new cases during the seven days to 24th August. Highbridge has a rate per 100,000 people of 632, which is also above the national average.

Brean, Berrow and Brent Knoll recorded 47 new cases during the same seven day period. That area has a rate per 100,000 people of 421, which is also above the national average.

Some people with coronavirus have to go into hospital and between 16th August and 22nd August, 32 went into hospital with Coronavirus in Sedgemoor.

Meanwhile, the number of people vaccinated in Sedgemoor, as of 28th August, has now reached 92,479 for the first dose and 82,897 for a second dose. This means 87.0% of residents have had a first dose and 78.0% have had two doses.

The total tally of positive test results in Sedgemoor since the pandemic began is 9,581, and the number of deaths recorded in Sedgemoor since the beginning of the pandemic is 170.