Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Highbridge on Friday morning (February 14th).

Officers were called to the North Avenue area of the town at around 10.45am and the Great Western Air Ambulance also landed on the nearby playing fields at King Alfred School, as pictured here.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re investigating after a man in his 20s was assaulted in Highbridge. The incident happened at around 10.45am in the North Avenue area.”

“The victim was receiving treatment at hospital for minor injuries to an arm and a leg.”

“As part of investigation officers have been carrying out house to house enquiries. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information about it, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220036867.”

A Great Western Air Ambulance spokeswoman added: “Great Western Air Ambulance Charity attended an incident near Burnham-On-Sea.”

“Our crew, consisting of a Critical Care Doctor, Specialist Paramedic and trainee Critical Care Doctor, assisted a patient on scene.”