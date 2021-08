An air ambulance landed in Berrow on Sunday morning (August 1st) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset air ambulance landed on Berrow Green at 10.30am, as pictured here.

Several paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient at a property about half a mile away.

The crew returned to the aircraft shortly afterwards before the helicopter lifted off and headed back to its base near Yeovil.