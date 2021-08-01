A new outdoor bar has been opened at a Burnham-On-Sea pub by the town’s Mayor during a charity fundraising event.

Cllr Mike Facey, Mayor of Burnham and Highbridge, cut a ribbon to open the new facilities at The Lighthouse Pub in Highbridge Road on Sunday (August 1st).

It came during a fundraising fun day for the Mayor’s charity of the year, In Charley’s Memory, a Burnham mental health support charity.

Manager Jessica Green said: “We are planning to hold several outdoor fundraising events for the Mayor’s charity over the coming year and the new outdoor bar, which is named Schlupp’s Bar after our football team, will be central to this.”