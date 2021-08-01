A Burnham-On-Sea residential care home has been praised for its high standards of care during the Coronavirus pandemic in a new report.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report praises Frith House in Burnham’s Steart Drive.

Vicki Main-Reade, Manager of Frith House, says: “Our highest priority is always the safety and wellbeing of those in our care. We welcome the CQC’s infection prevention and control assessment which recognises the stringent measures that we have in place at Frith House to keep our residents safe.”

Frith House, a residential care home for 83 people, specialises in the care of older people, including those who have dementia.

CQC says in its report: “The provider had previously had an outbreak of COVID-19 in the home. At the time of the inspection all residents and staff had tested negative.”

“When staff came on shift, they recorded their temperatures, sanitised their hands and put on their personal protective equipment (PPE) before entering the building. Staff had a good knowledge of infection prevention and control.”

The report also found the care home has a “robust cleaning schedule that included disinfecting touch points several times a day” and staff wearing appropriate PPE.

“The home was split into two floors. The registered manager explained how they would implement zoning as the corridors were able to be closed off in the event of another outbreak. There was a contingency plan in place.”

“The provider was admitting people to the home, mainly for short periods of respite stay. The manager told us no-one would be admitted without a negative test and their belongings would go into isolation for 72 hours prior to the person moving in. The provider’s admissions policy confirmed this was the correct process for the home. The manager ensured regular testing was carried out, in line with COVID testing guidance.”

Pictured: Frith House Manager Vicki Main-Reade with Deputy Managers Matet Estioco and Sheryl Blanco