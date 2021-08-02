Two Police horses were seen patrolling the streets of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Monday afternoon (August 2nd).

The horses, called Allan and Wellington, travelled to Burnham by road and were ridden on a ‘training and reassurance patrol’ around the two towns.

“It was Allan’s first trip to the seaside and he greatly enjoyed the trip – there were lots of new sights and sounds,” said a spokeswoman.

The duo are pictured here in Burnham’s Southern Lea Road, where residents said seeing the horses on patrol had been a “welcoming, reassuring sight.”