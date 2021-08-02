Two Police horses were seen patrolling the streets of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Monday afternoon (August 2nd).

The horses, called Allan and Wellington, travelled to Burnham by road and were ridden on a ‘training and reassurance patrol’ around the two towns.

“It was Allan’s first trip to the seaside and he greatly enjoyed the trip – there were lots of new sights and sounds,” said a spokeswoman.

The duo are pictured here in Burnham’s Southern Lea Road, where residents said seeing the horses on patrol had been a “welcoming, reassuring sight.”

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page