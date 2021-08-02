Day-long golf challenge at Brean raises hundreds for cancer charity

Three fundraisers from the Burnham-On-Sea area have completed an incredible day-long golf challenge in Brean for charity.

Andrew Pound, Steven Martin and Gavin Pound took part in the ‘Big Golf Race’ at Brean Golf Club on Monday (August 2nd), completing 72 holes of golf in a day.

They teed off at 6.30am and completed the challenge at 8.05pm after a non-stop day of links action to raise funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Steven says: “We are regular golf members at the Brean Golf Club and came up with the idea of playing for a whole day for a good cause to generate awareness of men’s health and prostrate cancer.”

“We have been overwhelmed with the response through donations received and thank everyone for their support.”

To support them, see their fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/prostatecancer72holes