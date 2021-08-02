West Huntspill Model Railway has unveiled a newly restored signal box after re-opening for rides on Sunday (August 1st) for the first time since March 2020.

Over 80 people headed to the long-running service, which is over 50 years old, on Sunday at the Somerset & Dorset Memorial Railway in New Road, West Huntspill.

“During the past year that we have been closed a lot of work has gone ahead in the background with the restoration of our signal box and upgrades to our main station building which was formerly Evercreech’s station building,” says Roger Flower, Chairman of West Huntspill Model Engineering Society.

Visitors also got a chance to see progress on a longer-term project, as Roger explains: “Work continues on introducing a new, ground-level seven-and-a-quarter inch gauge track for larger locomotives which will run alongside our existing five-inch and three-and-a-half-inch raised track.”

It will be offering train rides for £1 a trip between 2pm and 4.30pm throughout the summer every Sunday.

The ground was allocated to West Huntspill Model Engineering Society by the Parish Council in 1967 and since then has gradually grown. The group now has over 55 members.