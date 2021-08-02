A traditional seaside Punch and Judy show have returned to Burnham-On-Sea seafront this week in time for the peak holiday season.

‘Professor’ Paul Wheeler is running his popular shows on The Esplanade, near the jetty, for an eighth season.

Large numbers of spectators turned out on on Monday (August 2nd) to watch the first traditional shows of the season at £1 each, as pictured here.

Paul told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s great to be back performing on the seafront here in Burnham – there was a great turnout of families on Monday to watch the first shows with some wonderful supportive comments.”

“We are looking forward to seeing many friends, locals and holidaymakers though August, September and October.”

Paul has previously performed his traditional show on ITV1’s This Morning and on Channel 5’s Paul Merton’s Great Adventures.

Paul’s been performing on and off since he was aged seven and has been fully employed in the role since 2005. He is also a full member of the Punch & Judy Fellowship and Equity.