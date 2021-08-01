A night of edge-of-the-seat wrestling action was held in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (July 30th) as the sport returned after a five year gap.

LDN Wrestling held a show at Burnham’s Princess Theatre where a ring was set up on the stage for the audience of around 50 people to watch on.

Several of the top names in British championship wrestling faced off in action packed matches, with the audience encouraged to cheer and boo throughout the night. It was the first wrestling event held at the Burnham theatre since 2016.