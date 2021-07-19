An air ambulance landed on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Monday (July 19th) to help a patient nearby during a medical emergency.

The red helicopter landed on the beach adjacent to the South Esplanade at 4.20pm.

Two paramedics onboard were seen by beach users leaving the helicopter to assist an land ambulance crew with a critical patient nearby.

The helicopter was seen circling over Burnham for some time before it landed back on the beach to collect the paramedics and take off.

It’s unusual for the air ambulance to land on the beach, but with nearby car parks and park spaces busy during the school holidays, there were no other public spaces available.