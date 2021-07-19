Burnham-On-Sea wildlife carers at Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill are being kept busy by lots of wildlife casualties coming in dehydrated.

The team says this is being compounded with having to work in extreme heat as the staff and volunteers are having to work in temporary portacabins while their new Treatment Centre is being built.

Pauline Kidner, founder of Secret World Wildlife Rescue Centre, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Temperatures in our portacabins have reached 36°C and it has been necessary to move pens around into cooler rooms for the sake of the casualties.”

“This is on top of working in the hot weather trying to keep pens clean. The water shortage on Saturday made things very difficult and I cannot thank staff and volunteers for still managing to do their work and doing all that they can to deal with over 400 animals on site. Last week saw the 2,000th casualty coming through the door for this year.”

Response drivers have been still collecting animals, understanding the need to get these casualties out of the sun and to be given water.

Pauline adds that the heat is affecting all species with several hedgehogs arriving for help that have been “close to death.”

She adds: “Secret World Wildlife Rescue asks the public the make sure that fresh water is left in their garden for wildlife and to put feed out for animals that would normally eat worms as the earth starts to harden and this food source disappears. As soon as there is rain, this feeding can be stopped.”

For advice, please call 01278 783250.