An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday afternoon (May 6th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The orange Dorset and Somerset air ambulance – which is currently being used while the normal yellow craft is off service – landed in the field next to Winchester Park at 2.25pm.

Several paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient nearby.

They then returned to the aircraft shortly afterwards before the helicopter lifted off half an hour later and headed back to its base near Yeovil.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page