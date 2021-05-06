An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday afternoon (May 6th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The orange Dorset and Somerset air ambulance – which is currently being used while the normal yellow craft is off service – landed in the field next to Winchester Park at 2.25pm.

Several paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient nearby.

They then returned to the aircraft shortly afterwards before the helicopter lifted off half an hour later and headed back to its base near Yeovil.