Highbridge War Memorial Trust has been given a boost by Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll this week.

The charity has been donated new gardening tools worth around £100 to replace the trust’s rusting, broken tools that have been used for decades to maintain the town’s memorial gardens.

Sharon Reid, volunteer secretary and trustee, and Mike McCleary, volunteer gardener and trustee, received the donation from Sanders’ Tony Gray on Thursday, as pictured here.

Sharon told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re very grateful to Sanders for kindly donating this brand new gardening equipment, replacing our very old, rusty and unusable tools. It’s greatly appreciated!”

Sanders Garden Centre Manager Rob Vohra added: “When we heard about this need from a local community group that has been struggling to get financial support over the past year, we were only too happy to help.”

Sharon adds that shrubs are wanted to fill some of the areas cleared of old planting and weeds. “If anyone has any plants they are happy to donate they will be gratefully received.”