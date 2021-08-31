Auditions are set to take place for Burnham-On-Sea and District Pantomime Society’s show for 2022, Sleeping Beauty.

Auditions will take place on September 5th and 6th from 7pm at The Princess Theatre for Burnham and District pantomime societies rendition of Sleeping Beauty.

Rehearsals will then take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, with shows taking place from the 22nd January, 2022.

The Society will also hold its AGM on 7th September at 8.15pm in the Pizey Room at the Princess Theatre when new members will be welcome to come along and join us.