BBC Antiques Roadshow will be returning to Somerset this summer – and here’s how you could be part of the show.

The Bishop’s Palace in Wells is hosting the event as part of the show’s 44th series.

Fiona Bruce and her team will be assessing everything from car boot bargains to treasured family possessions.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, members of the public who’d like to participate are being asked to share their stories online here.

The series will be filmed on a closed set with an invited audience only – the date has not yet been publicised to ensure the safety of guests, crew and the wider public.

Returning for her 14th year at the helm, Fiona Bruce acknowledges the team’s success at recording the show under challenging circumstances in 2020 and goes on to encourage people to apply to be a part of the programme in 2021.

She says: “We were thrilled that we managed to make a series of the Antiques Roadshow last summer despite all the difficulties of filming during the pandemic.”

“Hopefully things will be easier this summer, though life may not yet be back to normal by the time we start filming.”

“So if you have an item that you’d like to bring along to the Roadshow, do please get in touch with us beforehand at www.bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow. Here’s hoping for a summer of great finds.”