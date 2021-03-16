A community-spirited youngster has decided to ‘hatch’ a plan to spread some Easter cheer around Wedmore.

While home learning in March, Ruby – a Year 8 pupil at Hugh Sexey Middle School – thought that in order to lift the spirits of those in her community during the current lockdown, she would leave some ‘Kindness Eggs’ in various locations around her village, spreading messages of positivity, and an encouragement for finders to do something nice for someone else.

To do this, Ruby ordered twelve hollow plastic eggs and printed out a message to go inside each of them, saying: “You have encountered a kindness egg. Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to complete the random act of kindness on the other side of this piece of paper, then re-hide this egg for someone else to find with the reverse having a ‘random act of kindness’ for the finder to complete, such as ‘leave someone flowers’ or ‘write a letter of appreciation to someone you love’.

Following the placement of the 12 eggs, Ruby went on to discover the following day that all bar two had been found and taken by to-be do-gooders.

Realising the success of her initiative, Ruby was quick to order another twenty-four eggs; assembling them with further acts of kindness and placing them around the village to allow the good deeds to continue to proliferate.

“We are incredibly proud of Ruby and think that this is a wonderful, positive initiative which will bring so much joy to the people of her community during lockdown,” says a spokesman for Wessex Learning Trust.

“Ruby demonstrates the values of kindness and thoughtfulness which we hope to instil in all our learners and proves herself to be a true credit to her school.”

Headteacher at Hugh Sexey’s, Paul Tatterton, adds: “What Ruby has done is extraordinary

and will, I’m sure, make so many people’s days as they stumble across these bundles of kindness around the village.”

“This was a great idea and I’m incredibly proud to see Ruby using her free time to give back to the community in which she lives.”