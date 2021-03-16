Over 200 fish have been moved from Apex Park’s boating lake to the main lake by Highbridge Angling Association.

208 carp in total were netted and moved back over to the main lake from the boating lake ahead of members re-starting fishing, says an association spokesman.

“The carp that were moved ranged from 9lb to 14lb with a good mix of both mirrors and commons.”

“The biggest surprise was seeing six 20lb+ Carp turn up in the netting, and they have now also been placed into the main lake for the members to have go at.”

“Regarding the net between the two lakes, this is currently fully intact and blocking both lakes and contrary to people’s belief the carp are actually going over the top of the net and digging the bank away at the sides of the net and squeezing themselves round the side to move between the lakes.”

“The club is still in regular contact with the council to try and sort a permanent resolution to the issue but, as with many things in life, currently COVID is stopping everything from moving forward.”

“As soon as we finally get an answer we will inform all of our members. Hopefully Apex will be back open again very soon. Until then, stay safe and hopefully we can get a bend back in the rod over at Apex ASAP.”

Pictured: The operation underway at Apex (Photos: Highbridge Angling Association)