A new Burnham-Sea history leaflet has been published, featuring the history of pubs and hotels past and present in the town.

It’s the latest in a series of new heritage trail leaflets launched in Burnham-On-Sea this year to bring the town’s history to life.

Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group has published the free leaflets, supported by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, featuring images of prominent landmarks and buildings, and comparing how they looked in the past compared to today, accompanied by their history.

Three leaflets were published in February and a new fourth leaflet has now been unveiled by the group featuring pubs and hotels.

It includes the Rosewood, Dunstan House, Crown Hotel, Ring O’Bells, Railway, Commercial Hotel, Victoria, Ritz Club, Richmond Hotel, Steart House Hotel, Royal Clarence, Queens, Old Pier Tavern, TA8s, Somerset & Dorset and The Lighthouse.

Copies of the new leaflet are freely available from GW Hurley’s newsagents in Burnham High Street and the Tourist Information Centre when it re-opens.

The heritage group will also have a display of history items in Burnham-On-Sea Library’s main front window throughout April.