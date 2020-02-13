BBC News will be filming in Burnham-On-Sea today (Thursday) as they feature an English school teacher’s initiative to use poetry to help local people gain confidence and boost creativity.

Burnham-On-Sea.com recently featured here how Becky Dalziel is taking part in the Poetry By Heart 2019-20 competition, which is underway in schools and communities involved in every county of England.

“Poetry by Heart is a national competition from the poetry society to encourage children to learn and love poetry,” she says.

“To inspire our pupils, we set up a Facebook group and asked residents to post videos of themselves reciting poetry and parents, teachers and local people have really risen to the challenge.”

“BBC breakfast were so excited by how our towns are supporting the school that they wanted to film our brilliant pupil entries and the local people our children look up to.”

Filming will take place in several shops, the Princess Theatre and lifeboat station during today.