To mark the 30th anniversary of Berrow Dunes being awarded the status of a ‘Local Nature Reserve’, a day of free family nature walks and activities are being held this Saturday, 21st August.

Led by volunteers from Berrow Conservation Group, they will take place from 1-3pm with natural history studies and nature connection activities along the way. All ages will be welcome.

The meeting point will be on Berrow beach in front of the dunes, about 100 metres along from where the beach car park road joins the beach towards Burnham and where the footpath through the local nature reserve comes out.

“Come along to sign up for a walk from 1pm. Guided walks and activities are planned at approximately 1pm, 1.45pm and 2.15pm, although times may vary slightly on the day,” says a spokesman.

“These walks will also be on offer as an organised, bookable event to any local groups or groups of individuals from the beginning of September.”

”This is a chance to find out more about how to get your group signed up and also to find out about other volunteer projects and surveys that the Berrow Conservation Group are running.”

The events are being supported by Somerset Wildlife Trust’s Somerset Brilliant Coast Project, funded by the Hinkley Point C Mitigation Fund and the National Trust.

