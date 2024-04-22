Berrow’s Under 13 Girls football team celebrates a solid first season of action

Berrow’s new Under 13 Girls football team is celebrating a busy and successful first season of fixtures.

The team has been competing in the Somerset Girls football league and has finished mid-table.

Team Manager Mark Neilson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Looking back to a year ago, we started with 7 or 8 girls that were interested in playing football but quickly grew the squad to 20 players.”

“We have just completed our first season in the Somerset Girls football league where we finished mid-table, which considering all the girls were new to football, is a great achievement.”

“The highlight has to be just last week when we beat our most local rivals, Axbridge, 6-2. They beat us twice this time last year when we were just getting started.”

Coaches Mark Neilson and Ollie Taylor have the girls playing an entertaining brand of football and score plenty of goals.

“Two of the girls, Halle and Holly, finished in the top 5 goalscoring chart, scoring 43 goals between them. This paved the way for two new Berrow girls teams to be a added for the coming season.”

Pictured: The squad consists of Amelia, Brooke, Ella, Elsa, Grace, Halle, Holly, Kayleigh, Keira, Lacey, Maisie, Maria, Mia E, Mia T, Pixie, Poppy, Ruby, Tilly (Photo Mike Lang)