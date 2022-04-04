Health bosses in Somerset are urging those eligible to book their Covid-19 Spring booster as soon as it has been six months (182 days) since their last dose.

Over 75s, residents in care homes for older adults and those aged 12 and over who are severely immunosuppressed, such as those receiving cancer treatment, are eligible for the latest booster as part of the NHS vaccination programme.

The Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI) made this recommendation as Covid-19 is more serious in older people and those with a weakened immune system. Protection from the vaccine may be lower and may also decline more quickly in these groups.

Dr Peter Wilson, Commissioning Medical Director for NHS England and NHS Improvement South West, said: “With case rates continuing to rise across the region it is important that those eligible book their Spring booster appointment as soon as 182 days have passed since their last dose.”

“The Covid-19 vaccination has proved to be our best defence against serious illness and hospitalisation, particularly for the most vulnerable.”

The JCVI recommended that those eligible receive their Spring booster 182 days after their first booster dose. There several ways someone can receive their Covid-19 spring booster:

Book an appointment at a vaccination centre or community pharmacy using the National Booking System website or by calling 119.

Find a spring booster walk-in clinic using the Grab a Jab website.

Your local GP practice may call and invite you to book an appointment at their clinic*. Please be aware not all GP practices in the region are involved in the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Dr Wilson added: “Invitations will be going out from the national booking system. However, if it has been 182 days since your first booster dose, please go ahead and book your appointment using the National Booking System or find a local walk in clinic.”

South West vaccinations teams have administered more then 12.7m Covid-19 vaccinations since the programme began in December 2020.