Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents are being invited to join a litter pick at the town’s Apex Park on Wednesday (April 6th).

The Friends of Apex Park are organising the clean-up in Apex Park as part of the Great British Spring Clean on Wednesday 6th April.

A spokesman says: “All are very welcome to come along, starting at 10am in the main car park.”

“Gloves, litter pickers and bags will be provided. Anyone is welcome to join in, but children must be accompanied by adults.”

Staff from Sedgemoor District Council’s Environment Department will also be out litter picking on 6th April on Sedgemoor’s resort beaches – Burnham-On-Sea, Berrow and Brean.

They will be helping the beach wardens get the beaches in tip top condition for the start of the season.