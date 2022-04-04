Burnham-On-Sea RNLI Lifeboat Station is to hold an open day on Easter Sunday (April 17th).

Lifeboat volunteers at the station are busy preparing for the event which will run from 10am-4pm.

“It’s an ideal way for interested members of the public to see the hi-tech life-saving equipment in regular use at Burnham-On-Sea,” says a spokesman.

“Come along and meet our crews – admission to the station is free of charge, and there are other activities as well as looking at the lifeboats and tractors.”

“Anticipated activities include a tombola, throw-line games and others, and there will be a chance to meet the RNLI mascot Stormy Stan.”

“This year, an added attraction will be performances by the well-known Barnacle Buoys who will be performing three sets throughout the day.”