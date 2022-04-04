Plenty of laughs are guaranteed when a hilarious farce is performed by the award-winning drama group West Huntspill Players this month.

The show, called ‘Who’s in Bed with the Butler?’, will be held on April 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th at the Balliol Hall in West Huntspill.

Tickets are priced at £8 on all nights and to book tickets, click here. The curtain will rise at 7.45pm with doors opening at 7pm.

Directed by Greg Fear, he explains the storyline: “Constance and her lawyer arrive at her deceased father’s Somerset estate, only to find that he has left a £20 million yacht, a £25 million art collection and a priceless antique cars to his attractive lovers. What has Clifton the Butler to do with all this and why has he hired an actress to play his wife? We hope you enjoy this hilarious farce and laugh as much as we have done during rehearsals.”

The cast includes: Agnes – Jessie Maddox; Clifton – Steve Taylor; Susie Legere – Tania Leigh; Constance Olden – Judith James; Roy Vance – Alan Jarvis; William Davies Jr. – Phil Crossland; Josephine Sykes – June Jenkins; Renee LaFleur – Clare Virgo; Marjorie Merivale – Sarah Martin.

The production team includes: Director – Greg Fear; Stage Manager – Harvey Gardner; Sound – Larry Bennett; Lighting – Nick Gardner; Properties – Jo Mockridge & Val Holmes; Prompt – Janet Holderness; Stage Design & Construction – David Virgo & club members; Raffle – Mary Parish & Wendy Salter; Front of House – David Jenkins and John Lamb; Programme – Jill Woolley & June Jenkins; Poster – Jill Woolley; Marketing & Publicity – Alastair Murray and June Jenkins.