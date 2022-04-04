Gull-proof litter bins are being introduced along Burnham-On-Sea seafront in an effort to reduce waste.

Sedgemoor District Council has confirmed that it is replacing the current old-style seafront bins in time for the new holiday season.

The council has replaced many of the old litter bins and is aiming to have all 25 in place early in April.

“The seagull-proof rubbish bins are being introduced along Burnham’s seafront funded by the Burnham Evolution project,” says a council spokeswoman.

The project is partly funded by Hinkley Point C mitigation funds to implement a number of upgrades and improvements.

The new design bins make it more difficult for seagulls to gain access to remove items or peck at litter inside.

Pictured: Above, the current old litter bins and being replaced by the new gull-proof bins, pictured top