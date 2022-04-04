Controversial plans by a Burnham-On-Sea holiday park to change its premises license and introduce a new stage area for live entertainment until 11pm was debated at a three-hour council meeting on Monday (April 4th).

Scores of residents attended Sedgemoor District Council’s Licensing Panel meeting, as pictured here, where concerns about noise and other issues were raised regarding the plans by Haven Holiday Village to install a new £200,000 stage area.

12 residents and local councillors spoke against the application during Monday’s meeting and over 80 letters of objection were considered.

Residents told the meeting that the proposals would lead to extra noise and disruption in residential areas surrounding the holiday park. Town councillors have also raised an objection, as we reported here.

Alan Weldon, the council’s licensing manager, said that Haven has decided to remove plans for boxing and wrestling events from the application to reduce noise and that outdoor music and entertainment would only be held April-October between 11am-9.30pm on the proposed new stage while films would be shown until 11pm.

Haven representantive Jonathan Smith said that he was “surprised at the level of representations” opposing the application and said that pre-set maximum noise levels had been proposed to try and reduce noise disturbance. A detailed noise assessment had been undertakane. He also said that monthly meetings with residents have been offered by Haven, along with a 24-hour contact number to log issues. He also assured residents that the company has no plans to hold “mini Glastonbury” events at the holiday park and that members of the public would not be admitted to entertainment – only those staying at the holiday park.

Meanwhile, Haven has pledged to residents during its meetings that it will carry out an Acoustics Report for the Environmental Agency; It will also install Sound System Limiters to control sound levels; It will supply a mobile phone number and an e-mail address for complaints; and the park’s Security team will ensure that no-one will be allowed on site for the stage activities other than residents and booked-in holidaymakers.

Gaynor Brown, one of the residents opposed to the plans, spoke out strongly against the plans, saying: “We didn’t buy homes next to a fairground, open air night club and cinema. 12 years ago the fields behind me were occupied by a lovely community of owner occupied static vans, but Haven got rid of all them.”

She outlined six legal points of why the plans should not be granted and previously said: “Many residents living close to the park are concerned about the risk of extra noise, the location of these proposed events at the holiday park so close to our homes, and the proposed length of the events through the day.”

Another nearby resident explained that residents are concerned about late night noise causing sleep depravation and disturbance for residents, some of whom are young children and other who work on late night shift patterns. She added that residents should not be restricted to being indoors in the summer months to escape the noise, rather than using their gardens.

District council ward member Cllr Janet Keen outlined her noise concerns about the plans and suggested that members of the Licensing Panel should hold a site visit to see the location of the proposed stage and its proximity to homes.

Cllr Alan Mathews added that is also “concerned” about the potential noise and also raised concerns about security.

The meeting ended after over three hours with the conclusion that more time was needed by the Licensing Panel, who said a decision would be announced within five days.