Brean’s Beachcomber pub is set to unveil a new covered canopy roof as part of its plans to safely re-open in April.

The pub in Warren Road has announced its re-opening plans on social media this week.

“Exciting news – we are planning our re-opening, subject to the easing of Government restrictions,” it says.

“From Monday 12th April, our outdoor seating areas will be open (including the new covered canopy roof section), with table service for food & drink, and takeaway food.”

“From Monday 17th May, our indoor seating areas will also open with table service for food and drink. Live entertainment starts from 21st May.”

“Please bear with us while we plan all the details, and remember this is subject to change. We look forward to seeing you!”