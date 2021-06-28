Residents in Brent Knoll have risen to the challenges of keeping their Community Shop operating – including providing muscle power.

The delivery of a new tall freezer and double-door fridge left villagers with a big challenge after they were left by the lorry-driver outside the shop – and it became clear that the shop volunteers could not get the large appliances through the shop’s front door.

“We spent ages trying to figure out how we could solve the problem”, says David Sturgess, Secretary of the Brent Knoll Community Shop.

“But we were being watched by neighbouring residents, and they provided the solution. A local locksmith unlocked a long-disused second door, and our neighbours marshalled a team of muscular people to get the giant fridge into the shop!” he adds.

“This typifies why all our volunteers are working to provide this Community Shop – it’s all about local people serving local people.”

“Our Community Shop is all about community action, and we were thrilled to see how our community backed us this week,” adds David.

Meanwhile, Brent Knoll residents have been buying shares to become members of their Community Shop, which plans to hold its first Annual Members’ Meeting on 22nd July in the Parish Hall. If Covid rules prevent this, it will be held as a Zoom meeting.