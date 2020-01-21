The RSPCA is asking for help in tracing the owner of an abandoned dog left unable to move and struggling to see due to its severely matted coat.

Marley, a 12-year-old Shih Tzu cross, has been found in Bleadon this month and taken to the RSPCA centre in Brent Knoll where a vet shaved off 1.6kg (3lb) of his matted, urine-soaked fur.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “We really want to find the person who is responsible for allowing Marley to get in such a horrendous condition.”

Marley was found by a member of the public who took him to the animal charity Brent Knoll Animal Centre.

RSPCA animal welfare officer Alison Sparkes says: “It would have taken months for him to get like this and he would have been in tremendous pain because of his matted fur and overgrown nails.”

“If anyone recognises Marley or knows where he has come from, I would urge them to contact us in confidence on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

“He is microchipped, so we know his name, age and that he is a Shih Tzu cross Yorkshire terrier, but the information is not up to date so we’re struggling to find out more about who may have recently owned or cared for him.”