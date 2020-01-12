Brent Knoll School has been presented with a cheque for £1,100 by Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club and the family of the late Hugh Mackay, the school’s former chairman of governors, who passed away last year.

Hugh was a keen advocate of encouraging children to learn to cook and to have an interest in their food.

Therefore, the Rotary club of Burnham-On-Sea decided to support the school in developing its own cooking club for the next two years, as they do at King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge.

Rotary President Terry Spragg presented the cheque to Brent Knoll head teacher Chris Burman and pupils, as pictured here.

“The cheque was very much appreciated and will assist in the purchase of equipment and food for the club,” said Chris.

Terry was joined by Mr Dixon, also once a chair of governors at Brent Knoll, and Mr Richard Dyer.