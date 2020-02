A special event to celebrate this month’s Pancake Day is being held in Brent Knoll today (Saturday, February 22nd).

The Royal British Legion are holding their annual Pancake Day Saturday in the village from 11am-2pm.

The free-to-enter event is being held in Brent Knoll Parish Hall, Brent Street, when all will be welcome.

There will be a choice of pancake fillings, and teas, coffees and soft drinks will also be served, raising funds for the Royal British Legion.