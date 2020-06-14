The team running Brent Knoll’s emergency shop are set to hold a special ice cream and coffee day to raise funds for their community shop.

Taking place on Saturday June 27th, the event at the shop will see one of the south west’s top-rated ice-cream makers and a qualified barista in attendance.

David Sturgess, a member of the Brent Knoll Community Shop steering group, says: “We’re determined to make our ‘emergency shop’ a special adventure for our community.”

“Our June event will see the maker of this region’s best ice-creams join us from Totnes – a town that truly understands the value of community – and our own local volunteer who knows how to make every kind of coffee.”

The emergency shop has also been praised by the Plunket Foundation, a national charity which has backed more than 300 successful community projects.

David adds: “Our ‘emergency shop’ is now a case-study on the Plunkett website to demonstrate what a local rural community can achieve. This has only been made possible by the amazing support of the volunteers who have come forward to help us to run that shop.”

In May, volunteers at the emergency shop also hosted the ‘Isolation Bake Off’ which saw villagers bringing cakes, biscuits and jams for the shop to sell, raising £200 which will be spent to create a community shop in the village.