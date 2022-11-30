Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews rushed to a property this week after a neighbour reported a wood burner had exploded.

Crews were called to the property at just before 7pm on Monday November 28th following the nearby resident raising the alarm.

A Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Our fire control received a report from a neighbour of a small explosion within a wood burner.”

“Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the wood burner in the front lounge of the property had exploded and caused 75 per cent blast damage and 50 per cent smoke damage to the room.”

“All persons were confirmed out of the property and taking shelter with a neighbour.”

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one thermal imaging camera, and one positive pressure ventilation fan.”

“A dog and a hamster were also safely rescued from the property. The cause of the incident was accidental.”