Burnham and Highbridge Town Council will be holding its first face-to-face public meeting today (Monday) after 13 months of virtual meetings due to the pandemic.

The Government has issued new guidance to councils across the UK, stating that Coronavirus regulations for local councils would come to an end from 7th May, when on-site public meetings should restart.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s first physical meeting will be the Annual Town Council Meeting tonight (10th May), which will be held at 7pm.

Due to space limitations while social distancing remains in force, the meeting will be held in the conference room at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy.

A spokeswoman added: “We are required to follow certain public health precautions, including social distancing. Also, any public attending the meeting will be asked on arrival to follow all instructions from the town clerk and town Mayor given at the meeting and to: wear a mask; take a seat on arrival and remain seated at the set distance; use the hand sanitiser at the entry point; and leave promptly at the end of the meeting.”

“Officers and councillors look forward to welcoming attendees in a safe manner.”

Pictured: The last physical meeting was held in April 2020 in the Town Council chambers