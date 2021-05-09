Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue was called out to Brean beach on Sunday evening (May 9th) to a stranded car.

A BARB spokesman said: “The team was called out at 5.27pm to Brean beach when the beach warden reported a car was stuck in soft sand near the top of the beach. Our crew used spades and waffle boards before towing the Audi free.”

“The grateful owners, who were a family on a day trip from Bristol, made a donation to thank BARB for the help.”

Motorist Caline Butler, from Bristol, said: “With the tide coming in nearby it was scary, but the beach warden and BARB were brilliant.”

“We’ve driven along the beach here many times before – we were just unlucky to go into a patch of soft sand and the wheels got stuck. We were very grateful for the help.”

BARB Search & Rescue