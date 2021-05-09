Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search & Rescue was called out to Brean beach on Sunday evening (May 9th) to a stranded car.

A BARB spokesman said: “The team was called out at 5.27pm to Brean beach when the beach warden reported a car was stuck in soft sand near the top of the beach. Our crew used spades and waffle boards before towing the Audi free.”

“The grateful owners, who were a family on a day trip from Bristol, made a donation to thank BARB for the help.”

Motorist Caline Butler, from Bristol, said: “With the tide coming in nearby it was scary, but the beach warden and BARB were brilliant.”

“We’ve driven along the beach here many times before – we were just unlucky to go into a patch of soft sand and the wheels got stuck. We were very grateful for the help.”

BARB Search & Rescue

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR