Following the recent death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Somerset’s Duke of Edinburgh Award team have set themselves a challenge to find 100 young people aged 14-24 to take part remotely in The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

Young people inspired by the recent media attention about the DofE charity are being encouraged to get in touch to learn new skills, take part in physical activities and gain an award at the end.

The Somerset DofE team is experienced in working with young people with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) to create an individual and flexible plan to support any young person to achieve their award.

Those who started an award at a school, college or in a group such as Guides or Scouts, but didn’t finish are also encouraged to get in touch as the team can help them locate their old account details and provide support to achieve an award.

Carol Authers, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Operations Manager at Somerset County Council, says: “We want to acknowledge the Duke’s amazing legacy and inspiring impact on generations of young people by ensuring that every young person in Somerset has the opportunity to take part.”

“The awards have a strong commitment to inclusivity, so we encourage all young people to apply regardless of background, circumstance, culture, religion and ability. The valuable skills that they learn equip them to succeed in life.”

A Somerset Bursary Fund offers grants to enable disadvantaged young people in Somerset to complete a DofE programme.

Those aged between 14-24 living in Somerset who would like to know more are encouraged to get in touch by emailing DofE@somerset.gov.uk

Since the DofE Awards began in 1956, over 6.7 million young people in the UK have participated. Young people do DofE programmes at one of three progressive levels. When successfully completed, this leads to a Bronze, Silver or Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. For more information about the scheme, visit: www.dofe.org