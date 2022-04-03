Tickets have gone on sale for this month’s Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival, the town’s first ever literary festival.

With over 20 events, including readings and panel talks, organisers say there promises to be something for everyone.

Event coordinator Lewis Coleman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve got so many fantastic writers on board.”

“We have childrens’ authors, including Chris Vick, one of the competition judges; we also have writers from genres including mystery, supernatural, comedy, gritty dystopian and crime – not least Damien Boyd.”

“We also have award-winning contemporary and literary writers, including Jessica Andrews and Somerset’s Karla Neblett, who are both judging the competition. We also have non-fiction, memoirs, self-help books, biography, poetry, natural history and so much more.”

The event takes place on Friday 22nd April and Saturday 23rd April in the Princess Theatre and Burnham-On-Sea library. Tickets are available here.

There are several talks and workshops aimed to inspire readers, writers and the creatively curious.

Lewis adds: “We’ve got kids events, from creating magical creatures to a Queen’s Jubilee writing session.”

“We’ve got poetry workshops including a superb session with renowned poet Tara Newley Arkle, who’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process and is the poetry competition judge and award ceremony presenter.”

“We also have workshops aimed at supporting local writers, who might have written a book or are thinking about it, on self-publishing and book promotion.”

“We’re really excited to have such a great programme of sessions at our first festival,” adds co-organiser Mike Price.

“So many people have said they’re looking forward to coming along and it’s great we can give a platform to our talented local writers. It’s great there’s such a buzz of excitement in the town.”

If anyone would like to help out at the festival, please fill out the form here to become a volunteer on the day.

Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival Schedule

Friday 22nd April:

10:00 – Illustration Workshop: Creating Magical Creatures with Margaret Micklewight at

10:00 – The Perils and Pitfalls of Research with Larry Bennett

11:15 – Places on the Page with Rachel Trezise, Frances Evesham & Gill Jackman

13:30 – What an Adventure! Storytelling for Young People with Chris Vick, Sharon Jacksties & Catherine Poarch

13:15 – How to Sell Your Book – Routes to Market for Aspiring Authors with Emily Goodman

14:45 – Weeds and How I Learned to Love Them – Most of the Time with Ruth Binney

16:00 – Music Journalism Q&A with Dom Wills

16:00 – Getting Started with Kindle Direct Publishing (Self Publishing) with Rebecca Strickland

19:00 – The Coleridges at Stowey with Bethany Askew

Saturday 23rd April:

10:00 – Promoting Your Book with Sam Carr from the Snug Bookshop

10:00 – Queens Jubilee Writing Workshop for Kids with Karl Bevis & Hazel Lloyd

11:00 – Writers in Recovery with Matthew Ingram, Rob Coughlin, Rob Jones & Lewis Coleman

13:00 – Poetry Workshop with Tara Arkle

13:15 – Behind the Words with Rick Sanders, Elizabeth Waight & Jonathan Pinnock

13:30 – Damien Boyd: Nick Dixon on Location with Damien Boyd

13:30 – Coast Wildlife on Burnham’s Doorstep with Nigel Phillips

15:45 – Mosaic: Creative Conversations During Lockdown with Karl Bevis & Rachel Gundry

16:00 – River, Rhyne & Sea: Creative Writing with Jo Backhouse

16:30 – Why Writers Write with Karla Neblett & Jessica Andrews

18:30 – Pizza, Prosecco & Jazz Poetry – Que Pasa? with Chris Fogg & Rob Yockley

See burnhambookfest.co.uk for full details including Meet the Local Writer sessions on Friday and Saturday and readings