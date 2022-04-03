Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, brought his one-man theatre tour to Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (April 1st), giving fans a rare opportunity to see him live.

In front of the audience at The Princess Theatre, Dom talked about his exploits as a serial globe-trotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots on his ‘Dom Joly Holiday Snaps’ tour.

Friday’s visit to Burnham-On-Sea came as part of a 50-date tour across the UK in 2022 running from February to November.

From North Korea to Chernobyl, Dom has visited some of the most unusual places on the planet – including, of course, the Australian bush in the 10th series of hit TV show I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here.

He explained that he famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and, armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans saw his holiday snaps which were served up as a mix of comedy and danger.

The best-selling author also met fans after the show to sign copies of his books, including his latest release, Such Miserable Weather – Dom’s view of England as seen through the lens of a grumpy, middle-aged man.

With his usual eye for funny detail and curious inability to stay out of trouble, Dom meandered around the country on a road trip from hell during his stage show.

Along the way, he told the audience how got stuck up a hill in the Yorkshire Dales, got chatted up by a vampire in Grimsby and visited most of the country’s ‘dullest’ tourist attractions!

Dom says: “I’ve got this collection of weird holiday snaps. And I know there’s that cliché that ‘nobody wants to see anybody else’s holiday snaps’. Well, my holiday snaps are really good. And I’ve got some really good stories with them.”