Dom Joly

Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, brought his one-man theatre tour to Burnham-On-Sea on Friday (April 1st), giving fans a rare opportunity to see him live.

In front of the audience at The Princess Theatre, Dom talked about his exploits as a serial globe-trotter and seeker of dangerous travel spots on his ‘Dom Joly Holiday Snaps’ tour.

Friday’s visit to Burnham-On-Sea came as part of a 50-date tour across the UK in 2022 running from February to November.

Dom Joly

From North Korea to Chernobyl, Dom has visited some of the most unusual places on the planet – including, of course, the Australian bush in the 10th series of hit TV show I’m A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here. 

He explained that he famously attended school with Osama Bin Laden and, armed with a trusty Powerpoint, fans saw his holiday snaps which were served up as a mix of comedy and danger.

The best-selling author also met fans after the show to sign copies of his books, including his latest release, Such Miserable Weather – Dom’s view of England as seen through the lens of a grumpy, middle-aged man.

Dom Joly

With his usual eye for funny detail and curious inability to stay out of trouble, Dom meandered around the country on a road trip from hell during his stage show.

Along the way, he told the audience how got stuck up a hill in the Yorkshire Dales, got chatted up by a vampire in Grimsby and visited most of the country’s ‘dullest’ tourist attractions!

Dom says: “I’ve got this collection of weird holiday snaps. And I know there’s that cliché that ‘nobody wants to see anybody else’s holiday snaps’. Well, my holiday snaps are really good. And I’ve got some really good stories with them.”

Dom Joly

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page