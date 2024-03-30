Burnham-On-Sea based charity Somewhere House Somerset is holding an Easter-themed ‘coffee and chat’ session today (Saturday, March 30th).

It takes place from 11am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street when all are welcome.

Rob Jones, trustee at the charity, said: “The essence of our ‘coffee, cake and chats’ is that it’s a safe, welcoming space.”

“There are other community organisations joining us. Cakes, a raffle, and a safe warm space to meet new people and raise some money for the charity.”

“It also raises awareness of the work we do, supporting people with counselling, community events and educational workshops. As always, it is always free to attend and everyone is welcome.”