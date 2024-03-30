More than 70 people took part in a special walk through Burnham-On-Sea to mark Good Friday.

Residents from local churches around the Burnham area met at Our Lady and The English Martyrs Church in Highbridge Road and then headed along Marine Drive to the seafront, finishing at St. Andrew’s Church.

The annual ‘Walk of Witness’ is held every Good Friday – a day of deep significance to Christians all over the world.

During the walk, a cross was carried, and stops were made for readings and prayers to mark the stations of the cross.

Different Christian denominations from the Burnham area were represented at the walk which took place in cool sunshine and showers. Reverend Rob Howlett of Burnham Baptist Church led this year’s walk, with Rev Steve Bennett of Burnham Methodist Church and others. The event finished at St Andrew’s Church, where soup and rolls were served.

Pictured: Churchgoers on Burnham’s seafront during the Good Friday walk