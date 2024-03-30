The National Trust is holding an Easter adventure trail at Brean Down over the Easter holiday weekend.

The family trail will be held on Saturday 30th, Sunday 31st and Monday April 1st between 10am and 4pm each day.

“Search for shells, blooms and landmarks as you follow our trail along the shoreline and up the Down,” says a National Trust spokesman.

“When you’ve found everything, head to the Beach Hut to collect your chocolate egg and then step inside the café to make Easter crafts.”

The cost is £3 per trail. Normal Brean Down car park charges of £6 per day apply (free for National Trust members).

Click here for more Brean Down Easter Trail details