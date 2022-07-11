Plans to hold Burnham & Highbridge’s first Pride event this coming weekend have been cancelled, organisers have said.

The Burnham & Highbridge Pride had been scheduled to take place on Saturday 16th July at The Princess Theatre as part of plans to celebrate diversity and equality.

However, in a statement released on Monday, the Burnham & Highbridge Pride organisers said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are with a heavy heart having to cancel this Saturday’s event. We will promise to bring a community pride in 2023.”

“This choice wasn’t taken lightly, please head over to our good friends at Taunton Pride and support them for their second pride. Sorry for any inconvenience caused. Burnham & Highbridge Pride will see you in 2023.”

Organiser Steven Mellor, pictured, adds that a recent council decision not to award grant funding to the event had meant the event would have been run at a loss.

“I am gutted that we are not going ahead, but we will instead be doing lots of fundraising over the coming year to get more momentum and hopefully enable the event to be self-funded,” he said.

Town Councillors said earlier this month that while they were supportive of the event, the Pride funding application had lacked detail and that they were keen to work with organisers to improve the application so that the event can be held in the future.

The Pride event intended to offer live entertainment including drag queens from across the UK, a headlining act from Sony Records, and a visit by a Kiss FM DJ.