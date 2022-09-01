Burnham & Highbridge Town Band will be holding a free outdoor performance on the town’s seafront this Sunday (September 4th).

Weather permitting, the band will be performing a foot-tapping programme of well-known tunes on the South Esplanade next to the Bay View cafe.

“The line-up will include traditional band tunes and patriotic music that is sure to be familiar with spectators of all ages,” says a spokesperson.

The performance – which will run from 2pm to 4pm – will be held subject to good weather conditions.