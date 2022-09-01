Burnham & Highbridge Town Band will be holding a free outdoor performance on the town’s seafront this Sunday (September 4th).

Weather permitting, the band will be performing a foot-tapping programme of well-known tunes on the South Esplanade next to the Bay View cafe.

“The line-up will include traditional band tunes and patriotic music that is sure to be familiar with spectators of all ages,” says a spokesperson.

The performance – which will run from 2pm to 4pm – will be held subject to good weather conditions.

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page