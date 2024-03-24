Youngsters from Burnham-On-Sea Infants School have made a special Easter visit to a care home in the town.

Reception children from Burnham Infants delighted residents at Tudor Lodge residential care home in Brightstowe Road by bringing along the chicks they hatched.

“The children shared their knowledge of chicks and interesting facts with the care home residents and everyone had a cuddle with the 4 day old chicks,” says a spokesperson.

“After a few Easter treats, the children returned to school.”