A new free walking tour of Cheddar is set to be launched during May in celebration of the work of local artists.

The Cheddar Arts Walking Trail will be held on the Early May Bank Holiday, Saturday May 4th to Bank Holiday Monday 6th May.

The Cheddar Arts Walking Trail will take in the sights and sounds of the village as you move from studio to studio and gallery to gallery.

“As you follow the trail you’ll pass the ancient market cross and St Andrew’s Church, the various pubs and cafes, along with Tweentown and the Strawberry Line path and the tumbling River Yeo that emerges from spectacular Cheddar Gorge,” says a spokesperson.

“With the work of 28 artists to view you can take your time and visit all of the locations over the weekend of the 4th, 5th and 6th May between 10.30am and 4.30pm.”

“There are original artisan hand-made items, from the beautiful and distinctive to those more functional pieces, these include paintings, jewellery, ceramics and photography with something for every pocket and taste.”

“Plus over the weekend there will be several workshops that you can attend – and there are refreshments, a second-hand bookstall and a plant sale in aid of charity. Whatever the weather you can be sure of a warm welcome.”

There are various parking spots around the village but the car park at the bottom of the gorge is convenient for the first venue, the Arts Quarter, where brochures are available. See more details at www.cheddarartists.com.